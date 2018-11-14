Land reform in South Africa will not violate constitution: Ramaphosa

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told the European Parliament on Wednesday that South Africa will enact land reforms in adherence to the country’s constitution and with respect for the human rights of all its people.

“This problem of land will be resolved through adherence to the rule of law and adherence to the constitution,” Ramaphosa told lawmakers.

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress aims to change the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation to address racial disparities in ownership that persist more than two decades after apartheid’s demise in 1994.