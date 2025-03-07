Spread the love

MOSCOW – The Kremlin has dismissed calls for an arms race from European leaders, asserting that Russia will not participate and will instead focus on protecting its own interests, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Peskov responded to statements made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who had urged the European Union to accelerate its military build-up in response to Russia’s military strength.

“They won’t win against us! Because we won’t engage with them,” Peskov said. “We will focus on our own matters and secure our own interests.”

EU Pushes for Military Expansion

Peskov’s comments come amid heightened military rhetoric from European leaders. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently unveiled an €800 billion rearmament initiative, which aims to strengthen European military capabilities, including increased weapons procurement for Ukraine.

Tusk, speaking ahead of an EU summit, warned that Europe views Russia’s military superiority as a direct challenge, arguing that the continent must respond decisively.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron further escalated tensions in a national address, stating that a strong Russia poses a threat to both France and the entire continent. He justified France’s increased military spending and its expansion of nuclear deterrence across Europe as necessary steps to counter what he called Moscow’s growing influence.

Moscow Remains Unmoved

Despite these developments, the Kremlin remains unfazed. Peskov reiterated that Russia’s priority is national security, not an arms race.

The remarks highlight the growing divide between Moscow and European nations, as tensions continue to rise over military spending and geopolitical strategy in the region.

Source: TASS

