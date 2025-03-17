Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump conversation being prepared for Tuesday

Spread the love

MOSCOW, The conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin scheduled for Tuesday is indeed being prepared, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing in response to a TASS question.

“Yes, this is indeed the case,” he emphasized. “Such a conversation is being prepared for Tuesday,” the spokesman added.

Trump told reporters the day before that he was planning a conversation with the Russian president on Tuesday. According to the US leader, he intends to pay special attention to territorial and infrastructure issues within the framework of the Ukrainian conflict.

The last telephone conversation between Putin and Trump took place on February 12. For an hour and a half, the leaders of the two countries discussed the Ukrainian issue, as well as the accumulated problems in relations between the two countries.

The Russian and US presidents then agreed to continue contacts, including the organization of face-to-face meetings. As part of these agreements, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff visited Putin in Moscow.

