MOSCOW – The security measures for Russian President Vladimir Putin are continuously reinforced, regardless of assassination attempts on other world leaders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed reporters on Monday, according to Tass.

“For obvious reasons, security has already been boosted regardless of aforementioned events,” Peskov said, addressing questions about the necessity to increase protective measures for Putin following attempts on the lives of former US President Donald Trump and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

“The protection of the head of state is ensured at an appropriate level, everything necessary is being done, considering, of course, the international escalation of tensions in general,” the Kremlin official stressed.

On May 15, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was subjected to an armed attack in the town of Handlova, suffering gunshot wounds that required several surgeries. The assailant was arrested. Similarly, former US President Donald Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt at a pre-election rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, where a bullet grazed his ear, resulting in a minor injury. One of his supporters was killed in the shooting, and the attacker was neutralized by the Secret Service.

On the same day, Kirill Budanov, Head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), spoke about plots to assassinate Putin. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on this statement, accusing the US of sponsoring these attacks.

The Kremlin has underscored that all necessary measures are in place to ensure the safety of President Putin, especially amid rising international tensions and threats.

