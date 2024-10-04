Kim Jong Un says North Korea to use nuclear weapons if attacked

Spread the love

SEOUL, -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would not hesitate to use all offensive capabilities at his disposal if his country comes under attack, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the report, Kim Jong Un mentioned the possibility of using nuclear weapons if other countries attempt to infringe upon his North Korea’s sovereignty.

“If the enemy, seized with extreme foolishness and recklessness, attempts to use armed forces encroaching upon the sovereignty of the DPRK, full of excessive ‘confidence’ in the ROK-US alliance in disregard of our repeated warnings, the DPRK would use without hesitation all the offensive forces it has possessed, including nuclear weapons,” the agency quoted the North Korean leader as saying.

He also described South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol as a “puppet” and said that his country’s southern neighbour has developed “the delusion of persecution” by North Korea.

In his words, the threatening rhetoric by hostile countries will not stop North Korea’s military buildup.