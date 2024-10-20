Khama Warns of Possible Zimbabwean Voter Infiltration in Botswana

Spread the love

Francistown, Botswana—Former Botswana President Ian Khama has raised concerns about the potential infiltration of Zimbabwean voters in Botswana’s elections, urging vigilance among the citizens. Khama made the allegations during the launch of Modiri Jojo Lucas as the parliamentary candidate for the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) in Francistown South last Sunday.

Khama’s comments come amidst rising tensions between him and the current administration led by President Mokgweetsi Masisi. He claimed that the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)-led government could be preparing to manipulate the upcoming general elections by using Zimbabweans as voters.

The former president specifically pointed to President Masisi’s advocacy for the use of National Identity Cards (IDs) to facilitate travel between Zimbabwe and Botswana as a potential cause for concern. Khama believes this arrangement could be exploited to influence election outcomes. “The way President Masisi has promoted the use of IDs for cross-border travel should alert Batswana on polling day,” Khama remarked.

Earlier this year, President Masisi’s support for allowing travel between Zimbabwe and Botswana using national IDs drew criticism from various quarters. Khama emphasized that this move, combined with Masisi’s dismissive response towards MPs who voiced concerns, could signal underlying motives.

“More concerning is that he lashed out at Members of Parliament who expressed concern about such an arrangement,” Khama said, highlighting what he views as a potential threat to Botswana’s electoral integrity.

Khama’s statements have added a new dimension to the ongoing political discourse in Botswana, as opposition parties prepare for the upcoming elections. The allegations underscore the deepening rift between Khama and his former party, the BDP, now under Masisi’s leadership.

In a related development, Shaw Kgathi, a former Minister of Defence and Security, has dispelled rumours about his possible defection to the Botswana Patriotic Front. Kgathi, who lost his bid in the BDP primaries to Francisco Kgoboko, affirmed his loyalty to the BDP despite his exclusion from a central role.

Speaking to reporters, Kgathi stated, “I remain a BDP member and have no interest in joining the BPF or returning to the party in a central committee position.” His stance signals the continued internal struggles within Botswana’s ruling party as the political landscape becomes increasingly competitive.

As the nation gears up for elections, these developments highlight the complex dynamics within Botswana’s political scene. Khama’s allegations and Kgathi’s declarations are likely to stir public interest and shape the political narrative in the coming weeks.