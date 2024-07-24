Kenya’s Ruto’s New Cabinet Faces Backlash Amid Accusations of Corruption

Spread the love

NAIROBI,– On Wednesday, Kenyan President William Ruto announced the nomination of four members from the main opposition party to a “broad-based” cabinet, a move he promised in response to recent nationwide protests. However, activists have criticized the new government as a corrupt compromise.

The opposition members, including John Mbadi, nominated to lead the finance ministry, are close allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga, whom Ruto defeated in the 2022 election.

In a speech from his official residence, Ruto described the new government as “a visionary partnership for the radical transformation of Kenya” and expressed gratitude to those who consulted on its formation for their “historic gesture of patriotism.”

Despite these efforts, young protesters who have driven six weeks of demonstrations that led Ruto to retract $2.7 billion in tax hikes condemned the unity government as a continuation of a tradition where leaders co-opt the opposition to the detriment of the general population.

More than 50 people have died in the protests, marking the biggest crisis of Ruto’s two years in power. Demonstrations persist even after the tax increases were shelved, with many activists now demanding Ruto’s resignation and extensive reforms to combat corruption.

Prominent anti-government activist Boniface Mwangi criticized the appointments, stating, “Zakayo has appointed corrupt people to fight corruption,” referring to Ruto by a nickname used by protesters likening him to a greedy tax collector from the Bible.

Mwangi further denounced Odinga, claiming, “It’s important to note @RailaOdinga is a traitor. He has betrayed the people and formed a government of national looting with Zakayo.”

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) led by Odinga has denied being in negotiations with the government for any coalition or political arrangement. The ODM was scheduled to hold a press conference shortly after Ruto’s speech, amidst strong opposition from its coalition allies against a unity government.

New Protests and Cabinet Appointments

In addition to the four opposition members, Ruto reinstated five members of the cabinet he had dismissed earlier this month in response to protesters’ demands. Last week, Ruto announced 11 nominations, six of whom were holdovers from the previous cabinet. The background of one of the new nominees remains unclear. Ruto indicated that additional nominees would be announced soon.

Ruto also proposed amendments to anti-corruption and public procurement laws and called for the release of any innocent people arrested during the demonstrations.

The protests, which have been largely organized online without official leaders, initially began peacefully but escalated as police used tear gas and live ammunition. Some demonstrators briefly stormed parliament on June 25.

Activists have circulated calls on social media for a march on Thursday to present a petition to the office of the president and lay flowers at parliament in memory of those killed a month earlier.

While Ruto initially praised the protesters for mobilizing peacefully across traditional ethnic lines, he has recently increased his criticism of the movement. Over the weekend, he vowed to end the demonstrations, claiming they were causing “mayhem and anarchy.”

Anti-government activists attribute the violence and looting to thugs hired by politicians seeking to discredit the protest movement and further their own agendas.

Source: Reuters

