Kenyan Police Clash with Anti-Government Protesters in Nairobi Amid Nationwide Unrest

NAIROBI,- Kenyan police deployed tear gas on Thursday to disperse anti-government protesters in the heart of Nairobi, as the “Nane Nane” march—named after the August 8 date—escalated demands for President William Ruto’s resignation.

This latest protest is part of a broader movement that has gained momentum following the president’s recent concessions, including shelving planned tax hikes and overhauling his cabinet.

The youth-led demonstrations, which began peacefully in June, have increasingly turned violent, resulting in the deaths of more than 50 people. As riot police established roadblocks and fired tear gas canisters, Nairobi’s financial district saw shops shuttered and streets largely deserted. In one incident, police used tear gas to scatter a group of about a dozen protesters chanting “Ruto must go,” according to a Reuters journalist on the scene.

Acting Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli reported that 174 people were arrested across the country, with 126 of those arrests occurring in Nairobi. The protests also saw violence directed at the media, with at least three journalists injured by tear gas, according to the International Press Association of East Africa.

In a related development, police raided the home of opposition financier and presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi. His lawyer, Willis Otieno, informed Reuters that Wanjigi appeared to have been placed under house arrest, calling the action illegal. Masengeli stated that officers found tear gas canisters and communications equipment in a car at Wanjigi’s residence but did not clarify whether Wanjigi was among those detained or how the raid related to the protests.

These demonstrations represent the most significant challenge to Ruto’s presidency since he took office two years ago. In response to mounting pressure, Ruto suspended the proposed tax increases in June after protesters briefly stormed parliament. Last month, he dismissed his entire cabinet except for the foreign minister, a move hailed as a victory by activists who had been calling for extensive reforms.

However, Ruto’s subsequent decision to include opposition members in his new cabinet has been met with skepticism. Activists have criticized the move as a corrupt compromise and continue to demand Ruto’s resignation, as well as broader reforms to address corruption and improve service delivery at both regional and national levels.

Ruto defended the new cabinet during a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, stating that it reflects national unity and will address the demands of the protest movement. He pledged to investigate alleged police abuses during the demonstrations but largely defended the security forces’ actions.

“Where Kenya is today, while competition is healthy and good, there is a moment where the interest of a nation is greater than the interest of a political formation,” Ruto said in his speech after the swearing-in.

While the protests have no official leaders and are primarily organized online, they have evolved into a significant challenge for Ruto. Initially praising the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, Ruto has since intensified his criticism, warning against anarchy and violence.

“We are a proudly democratic country, based on the firm foundation of the rule of law. There is no room for anarchy, chaos, and violence,” Ruto declared in Embu County on Wednesday.

Ahead of Thursday’s protests, Kenyan police urged citizens to avoid crowded areas and announced the deployment of additional personnel nationwide.

Source: Reuters

