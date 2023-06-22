Kenya to follow Uganda as East African nations rejects LGBT rights

NAIROBI, – Mohamed Ali, a member of Kenya’s parliament, regarding LGBTQ rights in Africa. Ali denies the existence of gay Africans and believes that homosexuality is a Western invention imposed on the continent.

According to Reuters, he accuses openly gay Africans of being liars seeking visas to the West or money from rights groups.

Ali is pushing for a legislative crackdown on LGBTQ people in Kenya, aiming to introduce a bill similar to Uganda’s draconian anti-LGBT law. The proposed Kenyan law, known as the Family Protection Bill, would criminalize gay sex, with punishments including imprisonment and even the death penalty in certain cases.

Similar anti-LGBT legislative efforts are underway in Tanzania and South Sudan as well, reflecting a broader trend across East Africa. Some lawmakers frame these measures as necessary to protect African values and sovereignty, arguing that Western pressure to accept gay rights has eroded these values.

The proposed Kenyan law, if enacted, would have severe consequences for the LGBTQ community in the country and jeopardize Kenya’s status as a relatively safe haven for LGBT individuals in East Africa. The bill includes provisions that deny asylum to individuals based on persecution linked to sexual orientation.

The advocacy groups and individuals supporting LGBTQ rights in Kenya fear the passage of this legislation, as it would make the lives of queer Kenyans even more challenging. The political climate and rhetoric surrounding the proposed law have already created a climate of fear and intimidation within the LGBTQ community.

It is important to note that these developments are specific to the political landscape in Kenya and other East African countries mentioned. Views on LGBTQ rights and legislation vary widely across different regions and countries globally.

