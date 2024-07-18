Kenya Police Ban Central Nairobi Protests Amid Escalating Anti-Government Unrest

Spread the love

NAIROBI,– Kenya’s police have indefinitely banned demonstrations in central Nairobi following weeks of anti-government protests, which they claim have been infiltrated by organized criminal gangs. The announcement comes as activists called for a mass gathering on Thursday to “occupy” Uhuru Park, adjacent to the city center, despite a heavy police presence across Nairobi.

The youth-led protests, sparked by proposed tax hikes, have resulted in at least 50 deaths over the past month. The unrest has persisted even after President William Ruto withdrew the legislation and dismissed nearly his entire cabinet. Activists are now demanding Ruto’s resignation and comprehensive reforms to address corruption and poor governance.

“We have credible intelligence that organized criminal groups are planning to take advantage of the ongoing protests to execute their attacks, including looting,” said Chief of Police Douglas Kanja Kiricho in a statement late on Wednesday. “No demonstrations will be permitted in the Nairobi Central Business District and its surroundings until further notice to ensure public safety.”

The protests, largely organized online and without apparent support from opposition political figures, have posed the biggest challenge to Ruto’s two years in power. In a bid to placate protestors, Ruto recently pledged to establish a broad-based government, but the opposition coalition rejected this offer on Wednesday, calling instead for a constitutional convention.

Although the rallies began peacefully, they have frequently turned violent. On June 25, some demonstrators briefly stormed parliament, prompting police to open fire.

Ruto’s office had planned “multi-sectoral” talks for this week to address the protesters’ grievances, but by Thursday, there was no indication that these discussions had started. Most of the leading protest figures have rejected the invitation, calling for immediate action on corruption and other issues.

“(The police and President Ruto) have no power to suspend rights guaranteed by the constitution,” activist Boniface Mwangi wrote on the social media platform X in response to the protest ban.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has also issued a warning to the media, urging them not to “perpetuate” violence in their coverage of the protests, as this could potentially cause widespread civil unrest. CA chief David Mugonyi criticized some outlets for compromising objectivity and balance in their reporting on crime, security operations, and crisis situations.

Source: Reuters

