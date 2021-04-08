Kenya hits back at UK travel ban

NAIROBI. – Kenya hit out at the United Kingdom after London added the east African country to its coronavirus travel ‘red list’.

In a strongly-worded statement, Kenya’s foreign affairs ministry said the decision was ‘discriminatory’ and lacked ‘logic and scientific knowledge of the disease or the spread of the pandemic’.

On Friday, the UK announced new travel restrictions against travelers from Kenya saying it had established the South African coronavirus variant was fast spreading locally in the country.

The decision means that Kenyans or anybody transiting through Kenyan airports is banned from setting foot in the UK starting tomorrow. On Sunday, Nairobi responded with its own measures, banning passenger flights originating or transiting through UK airports for a month.

In addition, passengers from the UK will be required to produce negative Covid-19 certificates and valid Covid-19 vaccine certifications. Only cargo flights are exempt from the ban. But crew members will be required to present both a vaccination certificate and a negative PCR certificate.

Kenya Airways, the country’s flag carrier scheduled two repatriation flights to carry nationals and other passengers home before the measures kick in.

“Due to the increased demand for travel to the UK before the advisory takes effect, we have added two new flights,” the airline said. – Africanews.