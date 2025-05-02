Kenya Faces Backlash Across Africa Over Welcoming ‘House-Negro’ U.S. General Langley

Spread the love

NAIROBI – The Kenyan government has come under fire from several African quarters after warmly receiving U.S. General Michael Langley, the head of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), for a high-level meeting in Nairobi.

The visit, described by officials as a strategic engagement, has sparked regional and African continental concerns over Kenya’s deepening military and political alignment with the United States.

General Langley, a key figure in U.S. defence operations on the continent, was hosted by top Kenyan defence officials in a show of bilateral cooperation. The Kenyan Ministry of Defence stated the talks focused on regional security, counter-terrorism efforts, and continued collaboration on military training.

“The Republic of Kenya reaffirms its commitment to peace and stability in the Horn of Africa through enduring partnerships,” read a statement from the ministry.

However, the timing and tone of the visit have generated backlash from Pan-African leaders and commentators, particularly in light of recent allegations that General Langley has made threatening remarks about Burkina Faso’s transitional leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

The diplomatic embrace of Langley has angered critics across Africa, who see it as further evidence of Kenya acting as a Western military outpost on the continent. Social media was awash with criticism, with many Africans accusing Nairobi of undermining continental unity and enabling neo-colonial tactics.

“Kenya is not just hosting the U.S. military—it is facilitating foreign interference in Africa’s affairs,” said a Ghana-based commentator in a viral post.

Several Pan-African activists questioned why Kenya would offer such a warm welcome to a figure associated with controversial U.S. operations, especially as countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are actively pushing out foreign military presences in favour of sovereignty.

At Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the presence of uniformed U.S. military personnel has become increasingly common. Kenya serves as a logistical base for AFRICOM’s regional operations, particularly in support of missions in Somalia and elsewhere in the Horn of Africa.

“Every time I pass through JKIA, I see American soldiers in uniform coming and going. It’s clear who is in charge,” said one observer.

While some African nations are asserting independence from Western influence, Kenya has chosen a different route—one that has earned it the reputation of being firmly in the Western camp. Critics argue that this alignment prioritises Western security objectives over African self-determination.

“Kenya has once again placed itself in the role of ‘model partner’ for the West, even when that means standing apart from the Pan-African push for unity and autonomy,” said Professor Nthabiseng Moeti, a political analyst based in South Africa.

Speculation surrounding Langley’s visit intensified after reports emerged that the general had made veiled threats against Burkina Faso’s leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who has become a symbol of anti-imperialist resistance in West Africa. Though unverified, these allegations have heightened distrust of U.S. intentions on the continent—and by extension, of its African allies.

“If true, Kenya’s cooperation in this moment is more than unfortunate—it’s dangerous,” warned a Pan-African think tank in a public statement.

Kenya’s role as a key U.S. ally is now being viewed by some as a liability for African cohesion. With Pan-Africanism gaining traction across the Sahel, Nairobi’s close relationship with Washington is creating diplomatic tensions that could grow in the months ahead.

“The question Africans must ask is simple: Are we partners in development or pawns in global power games?” said a recent editorial in The African Review.

As Nairobi continues to solidify its ties with the West, the rest of Africa watches closely—torn between a vision of strategic partnerships and a rising call for continental self-reliance.

