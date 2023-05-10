Joe Biden’s family probe reveals ‘sleaze and web of covert business network’

The memo detailed payments to Biden family members and asserted that “it is not credible” that the president wasn’t aware of his family’s business efforts given the total size of the payments. It also did not show any way in which Biden’s decisions were influenced by those agreements or that he had direct knowledge of them.

And while Republicans have criticized the payments as questionable, they stopped short of calling any of the activity potentially illegal.

Comer outlined his next investigative steps on Wednesday, vowing that he would soon issue subpoenas to several more banks. He also hinted at subpoenaing Hunter Biden’s business associates, including a gallery that has been selling the First Son’s artwork.

He’s also mulling a slate of potential legislation, including changes to ethics and financial disclosure legislation that would impact both presidents’ family members.

Congressional Democrats, the White House and their off-Hill allies push back that Comer is repackaging previous public reporting. They argue that the Kentucky Republican is cherry-picking from a swath of documents he has received as part of the investigation.

“Rep. Comer … has spent the last five months making wild predictions without proof, asking inane questions out loud and falling short every time — including today,” said Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Hunter Biden. “Today’s so-called ‘revelations’ are retread, repackaged misstatements of perfectly proper meetings and business by private citizens.”

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, added that “there’s a lot of innuendo and a lot of gossip taking place and much of it is recycled from prior claims.”

Democratic Oversight Committee staff circulated their own memo on Wednesday, a copy of which was obtained by POLITICO, that accused Comer of misrepresenting suspicious activity reports — or SARs — that he has received from the Treasury Department. The records are submitted by banks to the Treasury but don’t necessarily indicate wrongdoing.