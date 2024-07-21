Joe Biden Ends Re-election Bid Amid Concerns Over Mental Acuity and Electability

Spread the love

WASHINGTON,- U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he is ending his reelection campaign after fellow Democrats expressed doubts about his mental acuity and ability to defeat Donald Trump.

The announcement was made in a letter posted on social media. Below is the full text of the letter:

JOSEPH R. BIDEN, JR.

July 21, 2024

My Fellow Americans,

Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation. Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances, passed the first gun safety law in 30 years, appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court, and enacted the most significant climate legislation in history. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.

I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once-in-a-century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our democracy and revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.

I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.

Biden’s decision to step down from the reelection race marks a significant moment in American politics, setting the stage for a highly contested Democratic primary. With Biden focusing on his presidential duties, the Democratic Party will now seek a new candidate to lead the charge against the Republican nominee in the 2024 election.

The President’s acknowledgement of the concerns within his party reflects a willingness to prioritize the nation’s and the party’s interests over personal ambition. As Biden prepares to address the nation in more detail later this week, the political landscape will undoubtedly shift as potential Democratic contenders emerge and the campaign for the next presidential election intensifies.

Source: Reuters

