Jacob Zuma Unfazed by ANC Expulsion, Says Ally

Spread the love

Former President Jacob Zuma remains unfazed by his expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC), according to his representative, Tony Yengeni. Zuma, who led the ANC for many years, expressed confusion and disappointment over the manner in which the disciplinary process was conducted, criticizing the party’s decision to hold the hearing virtually rather than in person.

Zuma was expelled on charges of misconduct for violating the party’s constitution by supporting, forming, and voting for another political party, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). The expulsion was announced by the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) over the weekend, a revelation that Yengeni claims they first learned about through social media.

Yengeni, appointed by Zuma to represent him at the virtual disciplinary hearing, expressed their shock at the NDC’s decision. He argued that the process was disrespectful to Zuma, failing to acknowledge his long-standing contributions to the party.

“He feels they needed to acknowledge his contributions to the ANC and deal with him in a more family way than to treat him like a malala pipe of some sort,” Yengeni stated.

Zuma preferred an in-person hearing, believing it more appropriate for discussing the serious issues at hand, but the ANC denied this request. Yengeni accused the ANC NDC of pre-determining Zuma’s fate before the hearing, describing it as a “take it or leave it situation.”

Zuma has 20 days to appeal his expulsion. While it remains unclear if he will challenge the decision, Yengeni indicated they are awaiting Zuma’s decision. Despite the expulsion, Zuma has declared his continued loyalty to the ANC, stating he will remain a member until his death.

“He is deadly serious about that because he spent a lot of time in prison, exile, and elsewhere fighting for this organization,” Yengeni emphasized.

ANC structures have largely welcomed the NDC’s decision, though the fallout from this expulsion is expected to continue.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...