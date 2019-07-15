Jacob Zuma says he survived assassination attempt

Former South African President Jacob Zuma says there was a detailed plot to kill him in Durban during the recently held Fill up Moses Mabhida stadium show by Masikandi artist Khuzani Mpungose.

Khuzani became the second artist in the space of three months to fill up the stadium after South Afriiicas celebrated rapper, Cassper Nyovest, hosted a successful #FillUp concert in December.

Zuma who was giving his opening remarks at the Justice Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State capture said the plot to kill him involved people from outside South Africa who are suicide bombers.

Zuma said he has been quiet for a long time but has decided to speak out.

“I find it important to tell this story before they kill me,” he said.

Former South Africa’s strongman said he believed the commission was really created to have him coming and perhaps to find things to have on him.

Zuma on Monday asked to give his own address before he is asked questions by evidence leaders, following the testimony of nine witnesses, including current and former ministers Pravin Gordhan, Fikile Mbalula, Barbara Hogan and Ngoako Ramatlhodi, which the inquiry believes implicates him in alleged state capture.