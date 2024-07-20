Israeli Airstrike Targets Yemeni Port of Hudaydah, Casualties Reported

Spread the love

CAIRO, – Several oil facilities in the Yemeni port of Hudaydah were struck by an airstrike, according to reports from the Al Masirah TV channel.

The airstrike, which targeted oil facilities within the port, was carried out by Israel, the Al Masirah TV channel reported. Official sources from the channel stated, “the Israeli adversary carried out a series of strikes at the port of Hudaydah.”

According to Al Hadath TV channel, the airstrike involved at least 12 Israeli planes, including US-made F-35s. The attack resulted in several casualties, with reports indicating both fatalities and injuries.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) press office confirmed that the airstrike targeted Houthi military positions in the Hudaydah port area. The IDF stated that the strikes were in response to numerous attacks on Israel by the Houthi regime in recent months.

“A while ago, the planes carried out strikes at military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the Hudaydah port area in Yemen in response to hundreds of attacks carried out against Israel in recent months,” the statement read.

The situation remains tense as details continue to emerge about the scale and impact of the airstrike on the Hudaydah port and its facilities.

