Israel to respond to Iran strikes within ‘days’ — news outlet

NEW YORK, The Israeli authorities will respond to Iran’s massive missile attack “within days,” the Axios news outlet reported, citing Israeli officials.

According to its information, the cabinet decided at a meeting the day before that there would be “a significant retaliation,” but did not specify what kind. The sources told Axios that the Israeli authorities have not yet decided how to respond to Iran’s missile attack because they want to discuss it with the US administration.

Israel “is going to respond on its own,” but wants to coordinate its plans with the US in the context of the “strategic implications” of the situation, the news outlet pointed out. It said that Israel’s response “would require defensive cooperation” with the US Central Command (CENTCOM). Israel will also need “more munitions for the Israeli air force” and “potentially other kinds of US operational support,” Axios added.

According to the news outlet, Washington has signalled that it supports Israel’s retaliation, but said that it should be “measured.”

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel. An air-raid warning was declared throughout the country, and the population was ordered to take shelter. The IRGC said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets.

Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli army assured that the Iranian attack did not damage the combat capability of the country’s air force.