Islamic Insurgency Mozambique: Botswana Soldier Dies

A member of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) died in Mozambique where he had been deployed to fight the Islamic insurgents in the Cabo Delgado province. The BDF issued a statement saying their member died on the 9th of this month adding that investigations are underway to determine the cause of death. Pindula News presents the statement by BDF:

BDF MEMBER DIES IN THE REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE

The Botswana Defence Force informs the public with deep sadness of an unfortunate incident in which one of its member lost his life on 09 February 2022 in Mueda, Cabo Delgado Province Mozambique.

The late BDF member was part of the second Botswana Contingent deployed under the auspices of SADC, for regional support to the Republic of Mozambique to combat the threat of terrorism and acts of violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado Province as an element of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

Investigations to determine the cause of the incident that resulted in his death are ongoing and the BDF requests the public to accord the family and friends of the deceased the privacy they deserve during this difficult time.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased and Batswana at large.

Thank you

Tebo Dikole

Colonel

For/Commander, Botswana Defence Force

More: Pindula News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

