Iran’s Supreme Leader Directs Military to Ready for Conflict with Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

Tehran, Iran – In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has ordered the country’s military forces to prepare for potential conflict with Israel.

The directive comes as hostilities in the region reach new heights, spurred by recent clashes and deep-seated enmities between Iran and Israel, with both nations accusing each other of destabilizing the region.

The Supreme Leader’s command has placed Iranian military units on heightened alert, with reports indicating a focus on both defensive and offensive strategies. High-ranking Iranian officials have vowed to retaliate against what they describe as provocations by Israel and its allies. “The Iranian armed forces stand ready to defend our sovereignty and counter any acts of aggression,” a senior official from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard stated, adding that Iran considers Israel’s recent actions as “crossing a red line.”

The directive also includes strategic preparations involving Iran’s missile programs, naval assets, and air defenses, with Iranian military exercises scheduled near the Persian Gulf to showcase Iran’s readiness. Iran has long held a policy of regional expansion through influence in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq, which are seen as counterweights to Israeli and Western presence. Analysts warn that this development could lead to a dangerous spiral of hostilities, potentially drawing in major players such as the United States, which has previously pledged support to Israel.

For its part, Israel has responded by intensifying security measures, especially in contested areas such as the Golan Heights and near the borders of Lebanon and Syria. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed concerns over Iran’s escalating rhetoric, stating that Israel will “not hesitate to act decisively” to protect its citizens. Israel’s defense ministry announced that it is coordinating with allied nations and maintaining surveillance on Iranian forces.

The unfolding crisis has drawn reactions from global powers, with the United Nations Secretary-General calling for immediate de-escalation. Both Russia and China, who have strategic interests in Iran, urged restraint, while the United States reaffirmed its commitment to Israel’s defense.

As regional dynamics shift, the prospect of a broader confrontation looms, with observers noting that both Iran and Israel have engaged in proxy conflicts across the Middle East in recent years. This direct call to arms by Iran’s Supreme Leader signals a significant departure from covert operations to a more openly confrontational stance, setting the stage for heightened international involvement.

Source: BRICS News

