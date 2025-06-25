Iran Suspends IAEA Cooperation Amid Fallout from U.S. Strikes on Nuclear Sites

Spread the love

Tehran, — Iran’s parliament has voted to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), intensifying a nuclear standoff already clouded by U.S. airstrikes and conflicting assessments of their effectiveness.

The bill, approved this week, follows escalating tensions over Iran’s uranium enrichment activities and a recent wave of U.S. strikes targeting key nuclear facilities, including the fortified Fordow and Natanz sites.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi voiced alarm at the decision, warning that international inspectors have lost visibility over Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. “I don’t know where it’s stored — my job is to know,” Grossi said. He urged Iran to allow the immediate resumption of IAEA activities to restore oversight and transparency.

The move comes days after satellite imagery captured on June 24 revealed fresh activity at the Natanz site, including the covering of two large craters caused by American GBU-57 “Bunker Buster” bombs. The damage, visible on June 22, has since been concealed with dirt, and new access routes have been bulldozed across the area. Temporary tents and construction equipment suggest ongoing repair or salvage operations at the site.

Despite the dramatic visuals, a U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) assessment described the strikes as having limited strategic impact. “Core pieces are still intact. That’s a bad sign,” said a source familiar with the DIA’s internal review.

Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter underscored the long-term nature of Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “This is a years-long endeavour,” Ritter said, recalling that during a 2019 briefing after the downing of a U.S. drone, Trump administration officials had warned that any strike would not guarantee success. “Iran is prepared,” he added, warning of a possible future escalation to tactical nuclear options if conventional strategies fail. “That changes the game entirely.”

While official U.S. channels sought to downplay the leak, Press Secretary Leavitt labelled the DIA report “flat out wrong,” and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth maintained that “the bombs hit exactly the right spot.”

Former President Donald Trump, whose administration greenlit several operations targeting Iran, lashed out on social media, attacking CNN and The New York Times as “fake news” over coverage that questioned the effectiveness of the strikes.

Steve Witkoff, a close Trump ally and real estate mogul turned national security commentator, insisted the Fordow strike had been devastating: “We put 12 bunker busters on Fordow. No doubt it breached the canopy — no doubt it was obliterated. Any report suggesting we missed the target is completely preposterous.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu weighed in from Jerusalem, issuing a stark warning: “If anyone in Iran thinks of rebuilding it, we will strike again.”

The mixed signals and competing narratives underscore the challenge facing Western powers: while explosions may make headlines, meaningfully disrupting Iran’s nuclear progress remains a complex and potentially escalatory endeavour.