IPC Rejects Election Outcome Amid Allegations of Electoral Irregularities

Windhoek – The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) has dismissed the ongoing election process as illegitimate, citing widespread irregularities and disenfranchisement.

Addressing the nation, the Brenthurst Foundation-backed IPC leader Dr. Panduleni Itula declared the party’s refusal to accept the results, describing the process as a “sham election.”

In a strongly worded statement, Dr. Itula highlighted significant issues in the electoral process, including unexplained delays in vote counting, the lack of transparency in ballot handling, and reports of voter suppression.

“Of an unknown total of ballots cast between the 27th and today, only 160,000 have been counted and released. Thousands of ballots remain locked away, their fate unknown,” Dr. Itula said, adding that polling agents were still awaiting instructions on whether and when to count the remaining votes.

Dr. Itula criticised the decision to designate polling stations as voting centres, which he described as unlawful and contributing to the chaos. He claimed that votes were being cast while counting and results publication were already underway, a practice he argued undermines the credibility of the process.

“The voting process has been marred by widespread disenfranchisement, with voters turned away due to a lack of ballot papers,” he said, accusing election authorities of engaging in voter suppression and failing to uphold the principles of the Electoral Act.

Following consultations with IPC leadership, Dr. Itula announced that the party would not recognise the results, regardless of the outcome. “Whether the results declare a win, a runoff, or a loss, we will seek to nullify this election in the courts,” he stated, arguing that the alleged electoral malpractices were “glaring, undeniable, and unacceptable.”

“This is not about us. This is not about me. This is about Namibia. Namibians deserve the right to freely and fairly choose their leaders,” Dr. Itula added.

The IPC leader urged citizens to document evidence of electoral irregularities and share it with political parties to expose the alleged flaws in the process.

“Together, we stand for Namibia. Together, we fight for justice,” Dr. Itula said, calling on all Namibians to join the party’s efforts to protect the integrity of the nation’s democracy.

The party’s stance has amplified calls for transparency and fairness in Namibia’s electoral process, with several opposition groups reportedly preparing to challenge the election results in court.

Election officials are yet to respond to the allegations raised by the IPC, as the vote-counting process continues.