India, Pakistan agree on ceasefire — Trump

WASHINGTON,- US President Donald Trump has announced that India and Pakistan had agreed on a full ceasefire.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network. “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” the US leader added.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir where 26 individuals were killed.

Overnight on May 7, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor and carried out strikes on nine targets in Pakistan.

Overnight on May 10, India delivered several missile strikes on Pakistani air bases. A spokesman for the Pakistani armed forces said that the attack was a highly dangerous and destabilizing act. In response, Pakistan announced launching Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos (a verse from the Quran which roughly translates as a “solid wall of lead”).

