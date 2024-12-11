“I will take office as President-elect on January 15” – Mozambique’s loosing opposition leader

Spread the love

In Mozambique, the presidential candidate supported by the Podemos party, Venâncio Mondlane, this Tuesday (10-12) promised more protests against the results of the October 9 general elections and stated that he would take office as “President-elect” on January 15, 2025, without clarifying how he would achieve this goal.

“On the 15th of January 2025, I will be sworn in as the elected President of Mozambique,” he announced in a live broadcast on his Facebook page, a channel he has been using to communicate with the country.

The presidential candidate also guaranteed that the ongoing demonstrations in the country would continue. He announced a series of measures lasting until January 15, 2025, namely, free movement through tolls throughout the country and the suspension of tax payments.

The next phase announced on December 16

“Tomorrow (Wednesday), we will finish our fourth phase, but the demonstrations will not stop. We will take a break, and then we will start the turbo V8 phase, which will be announced on Monday (16-12),” he said.

The fourth phase of protests demanding the “restitution of electoral truth”, brought blockades of the roads connecting the country’s capital, Maputo, and other interprovincial routes.

“If the regime still wants to maintain the election results, if the fraudsters want to maintain the idea of establishing another illegal, illegitimate and unelected government, we will have no alternative but to move forward after this phase,” Mondlane said.

“Starting tomorrow, all tolls must be free and open until January 15. We will suspend the payment of all taxes and fees before January 15,” he added, without explaining how this idea would be put into practice.

Despite strong police activity, protesters used stones, tree trunks and burning tires to block the main roads in the centre of the Mozambican capital, which prevented many Mozambicans from getting to work.

According to the non-governmental organization Plataforma Eleitoral Decide, the post-election protests have left at least 110 people dead since October 21.





