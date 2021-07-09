Gunman shots in South Africa as ‘Free Jacob Zuma’ protests escalate across the country

A screengrab that is circulating showed the video on Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s Twitter page but was later removed.

The video, which TimesLIVE has seen, shows an election poster pinned to a tree. A shooter, whose identity is unknown, can be heard firing rounds at the poster.

The post received 2,378 views and was shared and liked several times.

The presidency referred queries about the video to the police.

Zuma-Sambudla’s Twitter feed also includes reposts of videos and pictures of protests and disruptions unfolding in KwaZulu-Natal and surrounds, with the caption: “We see you!!! Amandla”.