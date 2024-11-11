Ghana’s Opposition Leader Leads Polls in Presidential Race Against Vice President

Spread the love

ACCRA, — With less than a month until Ghana’s pivotal December 7 presidential election, a new opinion poll shows opposition leader John Dramani Mahama leading over ruling party candidate and current Vice President Muhamudu Bawumia.

The poll, released on Monday, suggests that Mahama, the 65-year-old former president, is on track to return to the highest office, which he held from 2012 to 2017.

This election is expected to be tightly contested, with Mahama and Bawumia emerging as the two primary candidates seeking to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is set to step down in January after serving two consecutive terms. In addition to Mahama and Bawumia, eleven other candidates are vying for the presidency, though the polls indicate they hold minimal support in comparison to the two front-runners.

Mahama, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has focused his campaign on addressing Ghana’s pressing economic challenges, which have worsened in recent years. His platform pledges significant reforms aimed at curbing inflation, addressing youth unemployment, and improving healthcare and education. Ghana’s economy, heavily reliant on gold, cocoa, and oil exports, has faced setbacks due to global commodity price fluctuations and the recent rise in debt levels, a key issue that has become central to Mahama’s campaign.

Vice President Bawumia, 60, representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is campaigning on promises of continuity and economic stability, highlighting the Akufo-Addo administration’s infrastructure projects and efforts to modernize the economy. Bawumia, a former economist, has been instrumental in government initiatives aimed at digitalizing public services, promoting industrialization, and expanding social welfare programs. His campaign has emphasized stability and development, urging voters to stay the course rather than return to NDC leadership.

Political analyst Kwesi Mensah commented on the race, saying, “Ghana’s voters are weighing their options carefully, especially given the current economic difficulties. Both candidates offer distinct visions, with Mahama promising a fresh approach to fix what he calls economic mismanagement, while Bawumia urges continuity and gradual reform.”

The international community and investors are closely watching the election outcome in Ghana, one of Africa’s most stable democracies. With its economy under pressure, there is a strong call for whichever candidate wins to address the nation’s rising debt, inflation, and unemployment.

Mahama has garnered substantial support, particularly among the youth, who make up a significant voting bloc and have voiced frustration over job scarcity and rising costs of living. Meanwhile, Bawumia’s campaign is resonating with voters who favour stability and are cautious about shifting back to an NDC-led administration.

With Ghana’s economy on the line, both candidates have intensified their outreach in urban centres and rural communities, hosting town hall events and rallies across the country to win over undecided voters.

As the election approaches, tensions are mounting, and both parties are calling for peaceful campaigning. Ghana’s Electoral Commission has assured citizens of a free, fair, and transparent election process, encouraging all candidates and their supporters to uphold democratic values.

The December 7 election will be a key test of Ghana’s democratic resilience, with many citizens hopeful that the next administration will address pressing issues and steer the country toward greater economic stability and growth.

Source: Reuters

