German Vice Chancellor Flew All The-Way To Kenya to Stop Construction of Russian-Backed Nuclear Power Plant Plan

NAIROBI, Kenya – German Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck recently visited Kenya to discuss energy collaboration and attempt to dissuade the East African nation from proceeding with plans to construct a nuclear power plant with Russian involvement.

Kenya, a leader in renewable energy, generates approximately 90% of its electricity from sustainable sources such as geothermal, hydro, and wind. However, despite this achievement, significant gaps remain. The Olkaria geothermal power plant, one of the nation’s largest renewable energy facilities, provides only a fraction of the electricity needed, leaving nearly 25% of Kenya’s population without access to power.

Faced with this pressing energy deficit, Kenya’s government has outlined plans to build a nuclear power plant, citing the need for a reliable and large-scale energy solution to meet growing demand. The proposed project would involve Russian assistance, a decision that has raised eyebrows internationally.

During his visit, Habeck lauded Kenya’s renewable energy progress, calling it “a model for the world,” but expressed deep concerns over the nuclear project. “We need that kind of commitment to renewables too,” he remarked, underscoring Germany’s own transition away from nuclear energy in favour of green alternatives.

Habeck attempted to persuade Kenyan officials to reconsider their nuclear ambitions, arguing that partnerships with Russia in such a strategic sector could have long-term implications for Kenya’s sovereignty and energy policy.

“Nuclear energy is neither democratic nor sustainable,” Habeck reportedly told Kenyan officials, urging them to explore renewable alternatives and technological collaboration with Germany and other Western nations instead.

Kenyan officials, however, appear resolute in their plans. They argue that while renewable energy is critical, it alone cannot meet the country’s growing energy needs, particularly as urbanisation and industrialisation accelerate.

Energy Minister Davis Chirchir defended the nuclear proposal, stating, “Renewables have brought us far, but they cannot address our base-load power needs. We require a stable and consistent source of energy to support our economic development, and nuclear offers that solution.”

Kenya has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Russia’s state-owned nuclear corporation, Rosatom, which has offered to provide technology, expertise, and funding for the project.

Habeck’s efforts to dissuade Kenya from partnering with Russia highlight broader geopolitical tensions. Western nations, particularly Germany, have distanced themselves from nuclear energy in favour of renewables. The involvement of Russia in Kenya’s energy sector also raises concerns amid strained global relations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions.

Energy experts warn that the project could deepen Kenya’s dependence on foreign powers while exposing the country to risks associated with nuclear energy, including high costs, waste management challenges, and potential safety issues.

Despite Habeck’s unsuccessful bid to alter Kenya’s course, the visit signals Germany’s interest in strengthening ties with African nations in the energy sector. Habeck proposed increased investment in Kenya’s renewable energy infrastructure, including expanding geothermal and wind capacity, as an alternative to nuclear power.

While no agreements were reached during the trip, Habeck vowed to continue advocating for sustainable and democratic energy solutions. Kenya, meanwhile, remains steadfast in its pursuit of nuclear energy as a means of ensuring energy security and supporting its economic ambitions.

As the debate continues, Kenya’s decision could have lasting implications for its energy landscape and international relations.

