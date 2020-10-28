News Ticker

George Weah clears air on seeking third term as Liberia’s President

October 28, 2020 Staff Reporter World News 0

George Weah, 1995 World's Best Soccer Player speaks to reporters after a press conference on "Fight Against AIDS/International Drug Purchase Facility" at United Nations headquarters in New York where he attends the General Assembly 60th session, high level meeting on HIV/AIDS Friday, June, 2, 2006. (AP Photo/David Karp)

The president of Liberia, George Weah, has insisted he will not stay in office beyond a second term.

His Chief of Staff, Nathaniel McGill, stated this during a press conference in the capital, Monrovia on Tuesday.

Weah, a football icon who came into power in 2018, has not even finished his first presidential term.

“It is not good for one man to be president for a long time,” McGill said.

“The president is not thinking about a third term.”

Speculation started growing in the West African nation that the 54-year-old Weah would exploit a December 8 constitutional referendum to extend his stay in office.

The rumour surfaced amid concerns with happenings in the region, with aging presidents changing constitutions in order to bypass term limits.



