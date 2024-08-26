French Authorities Charge Telegram Founder Pavel Durov With Multiple Serious Crimes

Spread the love

The French regime prosecution authority’s official charges have been released against Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, following his recent arrest in France. Durov is now confronting a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The charges against him are extensive and serious, reflecting a wide range of alleged criminal activities facilitated through his platform.

The list of charges includes:

Complicity in Enabling Illegal Transactions: Durov is accused of facilitating illegal transactions by managing an online platform in collaboration with an organized group.

Failure to Cooperate with Authorities: He is charged with refusing to provide information or documents necessary for legal interceptions as requested by competent authorities.

Complicity in Child Pornography: Durov faces charges for allegedly possessing and distributing pornographic images of minors in an organized group.

Drug-Related Offenses: He is also accused of complicity in acquiring, transporting, possessing, and selling narcotic substances.

Facilitating Cybercrime: Durov is charged with complicity in providing tools, programs, or data designed to access and damage automated data processing systems without a legitimate reason.

Complicity in Organized Fraud: He is accused of participating in organized fraud schemes.

Criminal Association: Durov faces charges of criminal association with the intent to commit crimes punishable by five or more years in prison.

Money Laundering: He is accused of laundering proceeds derived from organized crime.

Unlawful Cryptography Services: The charges also include providing cryptology services and tools aimed at ensuring confidentiality without the required legal declarations.

These charges indicate a broad and coordinated effort by French authorities to address what they view as the misuse of Telegram under Durov’s leadership.

See full statement below:

The case could have significant implications for the future of online privacy and encrypted communication services. As the legal process unfolds, it will likely attract widespread attention, given the high stakes and the prominence of Telegram as a global messaging platform.

