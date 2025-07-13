Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Dies at 82

Spread the love

LONDON – Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari, has died at the age of 82, his family confirmed in a statement released on Sunday.

The former leader passed away in a London clinic earlier today.

In an official statement, the Buhari family said: “The family has announced the passing of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, this afternoon, in a clinic in London. May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus. Amin.”

Buhari served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023 and was previously a military head of state from 1983 to 1985. Known for his strong anti-corruption stance and tough economic reforms, Buhari remained a prominent figure in Nigerian politics for decades.

Further details surrounding his death are yet to be released. Tributes are expected from across the political spectrum in Nigeria and beyond.