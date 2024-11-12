Former Google CEO Predicts Future Wars Will Be Driven by Drones and AI

Spread the love

In a statement highlighting the shift in modern warfare, Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google and prominent American billionaire, claimed that the rise of drones and artificial intelligence will soon render traditional combat systems—such as tanks, artillery, and mortars—obsolete.

Citing the efficiency and relatively low cost of unmanned strike systems, Schmidt noted that autonomous drones are increasingly shaping the future of global conflict, according to TASS.

Schmidt elaborated on the evolution of drone tactics, pointing out that they change almost daily as new technologies emerge. He emphasized that a single $5,000 drone can effectively neutralize military hardware worth millions, illustrating the dramatic impact of AI-powered drones on both battlefield strategy and military budgets.

“Drone warfare is fundamentally altering the landscape of conflict,” Schmidt stated. “At this pace, everyone will be compelled to phase out tanks and heavy artillery, as these traditional forms of warfare are becoming less relevant in an age dominated by automated systems.”

He also highlighted the impact of drones on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where cheaper first-person view (FPV) drones have become a significant tool in targeting both personnel and equipment. In Schmidt’s view, the effectiveness of these affordable, unmanned systems showcases how advanced technology is democratizing warfare, enabling countries or even small groups with limited resources to challenge heavily armoured forces.

According to defence analysts, Schmidt’s insights underscore a broader trend in military development: an increasing focus on AI, autonomous systems, and cost-effective, high-precision equipment. Experts believe that this shift could redefine defence strategies, reducing reliance on traditional hardware in favour of agile, technology-driven forces. As governments around the world invest heavily in AI and drone technologies, the prospect of an automated battlefield grows closer, further fueling competition in the global arms race.

As Schmidt’s predictions gain traction, global powers are expected to accelerate their development of AI-enhanced drones and other autonomous systems. If realized, his forecast could reshape defence policies and strategic alliances worldwide, heralding a new era in military engagement that may forever alter the nature of warfare.

