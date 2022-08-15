Foreign Presidents’ including Mnangagwa congratulates Kenya’s Ruto

THE President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated the president-elect William Ruto.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Mnangagwa expressed confidence that Ruto will be a reputable leader.

“Congratulations to William Ruto on his election as the next President of Kenya,” he said in a tweet.

“I have no doubt he will serve his country, his people and our continent with distinction,” Mnangagwa added.

He is the second African leader to congratulate Ruto.

The former President of Somalia Mohammed Farmaajo also lauded the president-elect.

“I wish to offer my most sincere congratulations to President-Elect of Kenya H.E. William Ruto and the people of Kenyan following the successful conclusion of the elections. You truly ran an enriching, overpowering campaign and May God help you fulfill your vision for your country,” he said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has become the third Afican leader to praise the UDA leader for being elected in.

Ahmed wished Ruto well in his new mandate.

“My congratulations to William Ruto, on your election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. I wish you luck in your endeavors ahead,” he said.

Ahmed added, “We look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests.”

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Monday declared Ruto as the president- elect.

Ruto garnered 7,176,141 votes representing 50.49 percent of the total vote.

