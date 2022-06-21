Fears Ramaphosa received piles of cash from terrorist organisations, FBI called in

CAPE TOWN – The burglary, which happened in February 2020, came to light earlier this month when former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa.

He claims $4 million was taken from the farm and has accused the president of covering it up by finding and interrogating the culprits and then paying the off to keep quiet.Ramaphosa denies any wrongdoing and has declined to comment further saying authorities should be allowed the space to investigate.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen vowed to get to the bottom of the saga and called on the president to come clean.

“Specifically, we have requested that the FBI considers investigating the source of the fund and whether the money was brought into South Africa legitimately and declared to the appropriate authorities.

“We have also recommended ledges or journals which would have recorded the alleged sale of wild game at an auction be requested from the president to determine the identity of those involved in this suspicious cash transaction.”

DA Deputy Shadow Minister of Finance Ashor Sarupen also outlined further action taken by the official opposition.

“We have written to the financial intelligence centre to request that they investigate the various alleged financial transactions, including the purchase of several luxury vehicles. The financial intelligence centre has the legislative mandate to identify the proceeds of crimes in terms of the financial intelligence act.”

At the same time, the Department of Justice has confirmed it has no official records of Namibian police asking for help on the farm theft.

Some of the suspects in the theft were traced to Namibia.

Ramaphosa has been accused of conspiring with authorities in the neighbouring country to find them and interrogate them.

Namibian police have denied this.

Justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says so far, there’s been no development that requires any change of approach when dealing with matters of this nature.

“South Africa and its Sister Republic Namibia continue to work together in a collaborative manner on issues of mutual legal assistance in accordance with the Southern African Development Community Protocol and other related bilateral treaties.”

Source – online

