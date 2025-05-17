Ex-FBI boss James Comey investigated for seashell photo seen as assasination threat to Trump

Former FBI director James Comey is being investigated by the Secret Service after he shared then deleted a social media post, which Republicans alleged was an incitement to violence against US President Donald Trump.

Comey posted on Instagram a photo of seashells that spelled the numbers “8647”, which he captioned: “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.”

The number 86 is a slang term whose definitions include “to reject” or “to get rid of”, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, which also notes that it has more recently been used as a term meaning “to kill”. And Trump is the 47th US president.

Comey insisted he did not know what the numbers meant, but Trump has disputed that.