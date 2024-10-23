EU Election Observation Mission Raises Concerns Over Mozambique’s Electoral Process

Spread the love

Maputo, – The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has raised concerns over irregularities in Mozambique’s recent elections, urging authorities to ensure transparency in the ongoing tabulation process.

In a press statement released today to The Zimbabwe Mail, the EU EOM highlighted incidents of electoral fraud, including unjustified alterations of election results at both polling station and district levels.

The mission, which began its operations in Mozambique on 1 September 2024, deployed 179 observers to monitor the elections. Since issuing its preliminary findings on 11 October, the EU EOM has continued to scrutinise the electoral process despite facing restrictions in certain districts and provinces. Observers were reportedly prevented from witnessing some of the tabulation processes.

“To date, the EU EOM has noted irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results at polling station and district level,” the statement read.

Chief Observer Laura Ballarín stressed the importance of transparent reporting, stating, “The publication of disaggregated results by polling station is not only a matter of good practice, but also a strong safeguard for the integrity of results.” The EU EOM urged electoral authorities to adopt this approach to foster trust and uphold the integrity of the process.

The mission’s statement comes in the wake of heightened social tensions and election-related violence, which claimed the lives of two individuals, Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe. The EU EOM condemned these killings and called for restraint, urging all parties to respect political rights and fundamental freedoms.

In addressing these concerns, the mission emphasised that it is the responsibility of Mozambique’s electoral administration and the Constitutional Council to clarify any irregularities and ensure that the validation of results reflects the will of the voters.

The EU EOM assured that it would continue monitoring the process, following up on the next phases of the election. A final report with further assessments and recommendations for electoral reform will be published in due course.

