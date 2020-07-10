Ethiopian Airlines to resume regular services as lockdown relaxed

JOHANNESBURG – Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest airline, has announced that it will be resuming service to Dubai further to the ending of the lockdown and its opening for leisure travellers as of July 8.

In March, Ethiopian Airlines suspended flights to 30 countries in an attempt to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement on Thursday, the airline said Djibouti had also announced that it was ending its lockdown on July 17 and therefore Ethiopian Airlines would resume its normal service to Djibouti that same day.

“These resumptions will bring the total number of destinations to be served by Ethiopian with enhanced safety measures to 40. As countries continue to open up their airports for passenger arrival, Ethiopian will announce a list of these destinations in due course,” Ethiopian Airlines said.

The airline reminded passengers that face masks will be mandatory for travel and that they will have to satisfy destination entry requirements, such as health certificates, and complete health declaration forms if required.

It said up-to-date destination entry requirements can be found on its website at the following link:

https://www.ethiopianairlines.com/aa/travel-updates

As countries continue to open their borders and relax travel restrictions, Ethiopian Airlines said it was ready to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the well-being of customers and staff.

“Ethiopian is happy to welcome back business and leisure travellers to these destinations,” the airline said.

The East African country has recorded 5,846 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 103 deaths and 2,430 recoveries, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health on June 29.

African News Agency