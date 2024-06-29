EFF Expresses Willingness to Partner with ANC, Excludes DA and FF+

Spread the love

PRETORIA – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have officially communicated their willingness to collaborate with the African National Congress (ANC) as discussions to form South Africa’s seventh administration progress.

This offer, however, is contingent on the exclusion of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+).

This development was detailed in a letter from EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula. In the letter, Dlamini highlighted the similarities between the ANC and EFF election manifestos, suggesting that these commonalities could form the foundation for a co-governance agreement.

The EFF’s letter proposes the creation of a new agreement or Statement of Intent between the EFF and ANC, rather than relying on the existing Statement of Intent agreed upon by the Government of National Unity (GNU) partners. The EFF emphasizes that this new agreement should include principles of redress and equality.

The party expressed its willingness to participate in the executive, provided the DA and FF+ are excluded. Additionally, the EFF affirmed that while the President and Premiers have the prerogative to determine the executive composition, this should be done in consultation with EFF leadership. The EFF also seeks representation in all clusters of national government, either as ministers, deputies, or in legislative roles.

These developments occur amid ongoing negotiations and the anticipated announcement of the next executive by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ten days have passed since Ramaphosa’s inauguration for a second term, and the new cabinet for the Government of National Unity has yet to be finalized.

There has been growing impatience among South Africans regarding the delay in announcing the new cabinet. Citizens are urging the government to expedite the process to address pressing national issues. Disagreements between the ANC and DA over ministerial posts have been a significant point of contention.

Dr. Ongama Mtimka, a political analyst, commented on the situation, emphasizing the need for the government to prioritize efficiency and transparency in forming the new administration.

As talks continue and the political landscape remains dynamic, the potential collaboration between the ANC and EFF could significantly shape the future of South Africa’s governance. The exclusion of the DA and FF+ from this proposed partnership adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing discussions. The nation awaits the official announcement of the new cabinet, which will set the direction for the country’s seventh administration.

Source: SABC News

