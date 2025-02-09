EFF Blasts Elon Musk’s Call to Declare Julius Malema an International Criminal

Spread the love

Johannesburg, South Africa – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have issued a scathing response to Elon Musk’s recent call for EFF leader Julius Malema to be declared an international criminal.

In a statement released on Sunday, the EFF dismissed Musk’s remarks as part of a broader “hysteria” gripping the United States and accused the billionaire of overstepping his role as a businessman to meddle in global politics.

Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX, Starlink, Tesla, and a self-proclaimed director for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the United States, has been criticized by the EFF for what they describe as his “grotesque wealth” and delusions of global supremacy. The party labelled Musk a “global billionaire maniac” who has assumed the role of a self-appointed ruler, not only of the US but of nations worldwide.

The EFF defended Malema, highlighting his long-standing activism and leadership in the struggle for economic freedom and the emancipation of African people. The party emphasized that Malema’s opposition to Western imperialism and capitalism has made him a target of the global capitalist establishment, represented by figures like Musk.

“The misconception and mischaracterization of the President of the EFF as genocidal is a sideshow that seeks to undermine the ideas which he represents,” the statement read. The EFF further accused Musk of being part of a broader agenda to manipulate narratives and misuse governmental power to target those who oppose Western imperialism.

In a fiery rebuke, the EFF told Musk and his allies, including right-wing groups in South Africa, to “collectively go to hell.” The party reiterated its commitment to land expropriation without compensation, a cornerstone of its policy platform, and vowed that Musk’s Starlink would never operate in South Africa without complying with local legislation requiring 30% local ownership.

🚨🇿🇦SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICAL LEADER: WE WILL CUT THE THROAT OF WHITENESS Julius Malema: “These people, when you want to hit them hard, go after a white man. They feel terrible pain because you have touched a white man. We're cutting the throat of whiteness. We will kill white… https://t.co/nFBMwU4RTG pic.twitter.com/TsNzC6W8Hp — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 9, 2025

The EFF also condemned Musk’s alleged interference in South Africa’s domestic affairs, describing him as an imperialist seeking to undermine the nation’s economic and political sovereignty. The party called on progressive nations, including Russia, China, India, and African states, to isolate and reject Musk’s enterprises, accusing him of weaponizing his influence to advance his business interests globally.

“Elon Musk has captured the Presidency of the USA and has weaponized his office as an instrument to pursue his business interests globally,” the statement declared. The EFF urged nations to oppose Musk’s “nefarious influence” to protect their sovereignty and independence.

The party concluded by reaffirming its unwavering commitment to confronting imperialism and its surrogates, vowing not to be intimidated or silenced. “The EFF will not be cowed into submission, retreat, nor capitulation from its principled and unwavering commitment to confront imperialism and its surrogates like Elon Musk anywhere and everywhere it raises its ugly head,” the statement read.

The EFF’s strong response underscores the growing tensions between South Africa’s political movements and global figures like Musk, whose influence continues to spark controversy on the international stage.

