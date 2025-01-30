DRC Conflict: Ramaphosa and Paul Kagame Clash

Spread the love

KIGALI, Rwanda – Rwandan President Paul Kagame has strongly refuted recent statements made by South African officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, regarding their discussions on the escalating conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Kagame revealed that he had held two conversations with Ramaphosa over the past week, including one earlier today, to discuss the situation. However, he accused South African officials of distorting the content of their discussions in public statements. He emphasized that the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) is a national army, not a militia.

He also argued that the Southern African Development Community Mission in DRC (SAMIDRC) is not a peacekeeping force but an offensive combat force authorized by SADC to assist the DRC government against its own citizens while collaborating with groups like the FDLR, which targets Rwanda. According to Kagame, the deployment of SAMIDRC displaced the East African Community Regional Force, which contributed to the failure of peace negotiations.

Dismissing claims that Ramaphosa had issued any warnings, Kagame stated that their conversation focused on ensuring adequate provisions for South African troops, including electricity, food, and water. He also alleged that Ramaphosa confirmed that the South African soldiers killed in the conflict were not targeted by M23 but by the FARDC, the DRC’s armed forces.

While welcoming South Africa’s efforts for peace, Kagame asserted that the country is not in a position to act as a peacemaker or mediator. He warned that if South Africa seeks confrontation, Rwanda is prepared to respond accordingly.

The tensions between Rwanda and South Africa highlight the growing complexities surrounding the ongoing conflict in the eastern DRC. As regional powers continue to assert their influence, the path to a peaceful resolution remains uncertain.

