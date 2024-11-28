Drakes’ Dad Checks Joe Budden Over Fiery Podcast Rant

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES, CA – Dennis Graham, the father of rap superstar Drake, has publicly demanded that Joe Budden step off his son’s case after the former rapper-turned-podcaster launched a scathing rant about the OVO mogul’s legal issues with Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” track and Universal Music Group (UMG).

On Wednesday (November 27), Graham took to Instagram to voice his anger over Budden’s latest remarks, which had been made during a heated discussion on Budden’s podcast. The confrontation was sparked by Budden’s criticism of Drake and his alleged legal complaints, leading Graham to fire back at the controversial podcaster with a stern warning.

“Joe needs to back the f### off,” Graham wrote, expressing his frustration. He followed up with a more forceful command: “This has nothing to do with him, period. Stand down now!!!!!!!!!”

The controversy began when Budden, known for his blunt and often inflammatory commentary, unleashed a fiery tirade against Drake, accusing him of being a “selfish, lying, manipulative sack of s###” and criticizing his behaviour behind the scenes. Budden claimed that Drake had made enemies over the years and was no longer protected by the influence of UMG CEO Lucian Grainge. He also alluded to Drake’s fallout with Metro Boomin, further stoking the flames of the dispute.

Budden’s comments, which also included criticism of Drake’s past actions and alleged manipulations, seemed to have crossed a line for Graham, who has previously defended his son against critics. The elder Graham has long been vocal in his support of Drake, and this public clash with Budden is not the first time he has called out those who he feels have targeted his son. In October 2023, Graham took to Instagram to express his disgust with critics who, in his view, were unfairly attacking Drake’s career and personal life.

“It’s a f###### shame that a young artist can’t do his own thing and enjoy his glory without an old hater m########### trying to bust his bubble because he has nothing going on,” Graham wrote at the time, adding that age should not be a factor in who an artist works with or the choices they make. “I am sick of these old f###### haters f###### with my son. If you don’t like what he does, keep it moving m###########, he’s not bothering you!!!!!!!!!!”

The ongoing tension between Drake and Joe Budden, both of whom have had contentious relationships in the past, shows no signs of abating. Budden, who has made a name for himself as a critical voice in the music industry, has frequently called out Drake over the years, while Drake has generally kept his distance from responding directly to Budden’s attacks.

As the dispute continues to unfold, Dennis Graham’s defense of his son is clear – he’s not backing down, and he’s calling for others to respect Drake’s success and personal choices.

The latest showdown has added fuel to the fire of their long-standing rivalry, with fans eagerly watching to see how both parties will respond in the coming days.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...