‘Don’t kill Zimbabweans’ Malema tells South Africans

South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Sello Malema had implored South African not to engage in xenophobic activities against others Africans.

Speaking during a justice for African American George Floyd protest outside the US embassy in Pretoria on Monday Malema said, “While you kill Zimbabweans, Mozambicans, Nigerians and Somalians here in South Africa and you call them makwerekwere and all sorts of names, today you are holding a placard saying #BlackLivesMatter? You supported the killing of your fellow black brothers and sisters, and you have some useless hashtag on social media saying #PutSouthAfricaFirst. That is narrow nationalism.

“The problem of black people is not a problem of South Africa. A black man is hated everywhere, be it in China, France and everywhere. Instead of saying South Africa first, we must be saying Africa first, black first.

“You don’t respect yourselves. If you loved this black face, when you are about to burn a Zimbabwean, you see the tears of a black fellow African crying for his or her life, then you should see yourself in that person and stop immediately. It is not a problem of Zimbabwe or of Nigeria, the problem is self-hate.

“We are one family. Borders were imposed on us. You must not buy into the story of the existence of Botswana or of Lesotho because all these borders are an imagination. You are saying #BlackLivesMatter, yet you support the borders. You say you don’t like imperialism and colonialism but you support the borders. The border was created by colonisers.”