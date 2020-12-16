‘Donald Trump wish he had a word with Mnangagwa’ – Hopewell Chin’ono

JOURNALIST and political activist Hopewell Chin’ono says had US President Donald Trump been Zimbabwean, he would have easily rigged his way into a second term in office because Zimbabwe has very weak institutions which are not independent.

Trump, whose first term at the White House officially in January 2021, lost the November elections to Democrat Joe Biden but insists he won and was rigged.

Chin’ono says it was only American strong institutions that blocked Trump from forcing himself on Americans for another four years.

“This guy (Donald Trump) and his supporters tried to do what Robert Mugabe and ZANUPF did to us in 2008! His failure to do so is a lesson in why Zimbabwe needs reforms that will create STRONG and independent institutions!

“Had he been Zimbabwe’s president, Donald Trump would have rigged the election and used the army to beat up citizens into submission.

“His failure to do so is testament of America’s strong and independent institutions!!

“He is a sore loser and history will remember him and his supporters as political anarchists!” Chin’ono wrote on social media.

Since the 2018 general elections which Zanu-PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa won by a waffer-thin margin, opposition MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa insists he was rigged despite failing to prove his claim at the Constitutional Court.

While some liken Trump’s behaviour to that of Zanu-PF under Mugabe, other analysts say it is Chamisa who behaves like Trump in denying he lost an election despite absence of solid incontestable evidence. – Zimbabwe Voice ■