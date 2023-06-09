Deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus starts in July – Putin

SOCHI, (BelTA) – The preparation of the facilities for the storage of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus will end on 7-8 July.

With this stage completed, Russia will immediately launch activities related to the deployment of these types of weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Sochi on 9 June, BelTA has learned.

Speaking about the security situation in general, Vladimir named it stable. “I would even say it is a good, confident situation. We are cooperating in this area. Everything is going according to the plan on the most sensitive issues we have agreed upon: the preparation of the relevant facilities will be completed on 7-8 July, and we will immediately begin the activities related to the deployment of the appropriate types of weapons on your territory. Everything proceeds according to the plan,” the Russian leader said.

The leaders of the two countries also discussed economic cooperation, hailing its pace as very good.

