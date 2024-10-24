Daniel Chapo wins Mozambique presidential election with 70.67% – CNE

Spread the love

Daniel Chapo, candidate of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), was officially declared the winner of the presidential elections of October 9, 2024, by the National Electoral Commission (CNE). Chapo is thus set to succeed Filipe Nyusi and become the fifth President of Mozambique, after winning with a significant margin in several strategic provinces of the country.

According to the results of the general vote count of the October 9 elections, announced by the president of the CNE, Carlos Matsinhe, in Maputo, Daniel Chapo, the candidate supported by the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), won with more than 50% of the votes in all constituencies in the country, totalling 4,912,762 votes.

Venâncio Mondlane, supported by the extra-parliamentary Optimist Party for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos), came in second place, with 20.32%, totalling 1,412,517 votes.

In third place in the presidential election comes Ossufo Momade, president of the Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo), until now the largest opposition party, with 403,591 votes (5.81%), followed by Lutero Simango, president of the Democratic Movement of Mozambique (MDM, the third parliamentary party), with 223,066 votes (3.21%).

In the legislative elections, held simultaneously, Frelimo also obtained a significant victory, securing the majority of seats in the Assembly of the Republic and strengthening its political control in Mozambique.

Despite the official announcement by the CNE, the final validation of the results awaits a decision by the Constitutional Council, which will consider any appeals. In the meantime, Daniel Chapo is preparing to face the main challenges of his term, with emphasis on poverty reduction and political stability, central themes of his electoral campaign.

Results by constituency

In the main constituencies, Daniel Chapo stood out with a considerable majority.

In the city of Maputo, Chapo obtained 53.68% of the votes, while Venâncio Mondlane came in second with 33.84%. Ossufo Momade followed with 9.62% and Lutero Simango, from the MDM, achieved 2.86%.

In Maputo province, Daniel Chapo recorded a landslide victory with 68.02%, followed by Mondlane with 27.04%. Momade obtained 2.5% and Simango, 2.45%.

Gaza province proved to be a stronghold for Chapo, who won 84.59% of the vote, while Mondlane obtained 11.47%. Momade and Simango had modest results, with 1.61% and 2.33%.

In Inhambane province, Chapo obtained 73.16%, while Mondlane got 19.86%. Momade and Simango got 3.68% and 3.31%.

In Sofala province, Chapo won 65.54% of the votes, followed by Mondlane with 24.27%. Momade obtained 3.25% and Simango 6.94%.

In Manica province, Chapo won 66.71% of the votes, Mondlane 24.65%, Momade 6% and Simango 2.64%.

In Tete province, Chapo was the winner with 84.42% of the votes, followed by Mondlane with 10.84%. Momade had 2.91% and Simango 1.83%.

In Zambézia province, Chapo obtained 73% of the votes, followed by Mondlane with 14.17%. Momade and Simango obtained 9.82% and 3%, respectively.

In Nampula province, Chapo won with 59.58% of the votes, followed by Mondlane with 25.59%. Momade obtained 11.17% and Simango 3.67%.

In Cabo Delgado province, Chapo obtained 65.81%, ahead of Mondlane with 22.64%. Momade registered 7.56% and Simango 3.99%.

In Niassa province, Chapo won 68.95%, followed by Mondlane with 18.51%. Momade had 8.95% and Simango with 3.59%.

Among diaspora voters in Africa, Chapo also had a clear victory, with 89.16% of the vote, followed by Mondlane with 6.24%, Momade with 2.05% and Simango with 2.55%.

In the diaspora votes in the rest of the world, Chapo won with 50.46% of the votes, with Mondlane close behind with 47.8%. Momade and Simango got 1.01% and 0.72%, respectively.

The official results are still subject to confirmation by the Constitutional Council.

Challenges and contestation

Concurrently, in the legislative elections, Frelimo maintained its political dominance, securing the majority of seats in the Assembly of the Republic [parliament]. This result strengthens the party’s power and increases its control over parliament.

Despite the confirmation of the results by the CNE, their final validation awaits the decision of the Constitutional Council, which will consider any appeals filed by the opposition. Daniel Chapo, meanwhile, is already beginning to prepare for his term in office, facing immediate challenges such as poverty reduction and political stability. These issues were central to his campaign speech, having garnered the support of a large part of the population.

The opposition made up of Venâncio Mondlane of the Podemos coalition and Ossufo Momade of RENAMO, contested the results in the preliminary phase, alleging irregularities in the electoral process and accusing the ruling party of fraud. The opposition’s accusations created a climate of uncertainty, with several parties demanding greater transparency in the vote count and in the disclosure of the results.

Source: Deutsche Welle

