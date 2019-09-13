Cuban Vice President attends Mugabe’s funeral rites in Zimbabwe

Harare, (Prensa Latina) Cuban Vice President Ines Maria Chapman attends on Friday in Zimbabwe the funeral rites of former President and founding father of that African nation Robert Mugabe.

The Cuban delegation is also made up of Director General of Political Planning of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marcos Rodriguez, and Cuban ambassador to Zimbabwe Carmelina Ramirez, the National Foreign Ministry informed.

Ramirez signed on Thursday the book of condolences for the death of Mugabe, whom she described as a great friend of Cuba.

Mugabe passed away on September 6 at the age of 95 in Singapore, where he had been hospitalized for months.

Then, his body was transferred to Zimbabwe to receive the funeral rites.