Crossfire of Bounties and Secrets: Venezuela’s $50 Million Bid for Epstein Files Comes Just Hours After Trump Raises Reward for Maduro’s Arrest

Venezuela has reportedly placed a $50 million offer for the unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files, in what appears to be a provocative counter to mounting U.S. pressure on President Nicolás Maduro’s administration.

The move came just hours after former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a $50 million reward for Maduro’s arrest, escalating the already tense political standoff between Washington and Caracas. The duelling high-stakes offers underline the deep geopolitical rift between the two leaders, both of whom have long traded barbs and accusations on the international stage.

While the precise details of Venezuela’s offer remain unclear, the timing suggests a calculated attempt to leverage the sensitive and politically explosive nature of the Epstein files. The documents, which remain sealed, are believed to contain potentially damaging information involving powerful figures worldwide.

Analysts suggest that by seeking access to the files, Maduro’s government may be aiming to unsettle U.S. political elites and expose vulnerabilities, particularly in an election season. The tit-for-tat manoeuvres add a new layer to an already fraught relationship that has been shaped by years of sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and allegations of corruption and human rights abuses on both sides.

This latest development positions the Epstein case—long a source of speculation and conspiracy theories—squarely within the sphere of high-level international politics, transforming it from a domestic scandal into a global bargaining chip.