Covid-19 vaccine: ‘UK in a fix, no second shots for 30 million vaccinated’ – France

F rance has accused the UK of “blackmail” over its handling of coronavirus vaccine exports amid continuing tensions over supply chains.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was asked whether the EU had been “scammed” by sending millions of doses to the UK while its own rollout stuttered.

He told France Info radio: “We need to build a co-operative relationship. But we cannot deal this way.”

On Friday, Le Drian said the EU “shouldn’t be paying the price” for the UK’s vaccination policy.

He also criticised Britain’s approach to purchasing jabs, suggesting the UK was under pressure because it lacked enough doses to supply second shots.

He added: “The United Kingdom has taken great pride in vaccinating well with the first dose except they have a problem with the second dose.

“One can’t play with blackmail. You can’t be playing like this.”

The foreign minister did not specify what he considered to be blackmail, but earlier this week UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that strict EU export controls could negatively hit investment in member states.