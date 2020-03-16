Coronavirus: Botswana finalises plan to repatriate citizens trapped in China

RUSTENBURG – Botswana has finalised a repatriation plan for 25 of its nationals stuck in Wuhan, the Chinese city which is the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, local media reported on Monday.

The plan is now awaiting cabinet consideration, Mmegi newspaper reported.

Wuhan has been on lockdown, with its residents including the Batswana not being allowed to leave their houses since January 23.

Last week, a representative of students in Wuhan told Mmegi that some had experienced panic attacks and were in danger of slipping into depression as a result of the lockdown.

The latest World Health Organisation update said 153,517 Covid-19 cases had been reported world wide, including 10,982 new ones. The death toll has risen to 5,735 globally.

China alone has 81,048 confirmed cases, with 3,204 deaths, while the rest of the world has 72,469 cases in 143 countries, with 2,531 deaths.

African News Agency