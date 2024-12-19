Congo sues Apple alleging ‘pillaged’ minerals in products

Spread the love

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) filed lawsuits against Apple in France and Belgium.

In them, it accuses the company of using minerals “pillaged” from the central African nation in its products.

Congo’s lawyers have initiated criminal complaints against the US tech giant’s subsidiaries in the two European countries “over the contamination of Apple’s supply chain” with “blood minerals,” according to a statement on Tuesday from Amsterdam & Partners LLP, a law firm working for Congo’s government.

Eastern Congo, which is rich in tin, tungsten and tantalum, minerals widely used in electronics including the iPhone, has been wracked by conflicts involving its armed forces and dozens of militant groups for about three decades.

The complaints allege that Apple uses minerals that have been “laundered through international supply chains.”

They also claim that the firm has also deployed “deceptive commercial practices to assure consumers that the tech giant’s supply chains are clean.”

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but previously referred Bloomberg to a March filing in which it said that all of the smelters and refiners in its supply chain had participated in an audit, and suppliers who refused or failed were removed.

The company said it was reasonably confident that none of its tin, tungsten or tantalum suppliers financed or otherwise benefited armed groups active in the region.

Congo’s international legal team is tasked with pursuing individuals and companies involved in the “extraction, supply and commercialisation of natural resources” that have driven “a cycle of violence and conflict by financing militias and terrorist groups,” according to the statement.

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya confirmed the country had filed the lawsuit, without providing more details.

This is the first case Congo has filed as part of a strategy to pressure end users who may be using products reliant on minerals that were smuggled or have contributed to conflict.

According to a spokesperson for Amsterdam & Partners, ?the French and Belgium judicial systems are well suited for these kinds of legal actions.

Last year, Congo and Rwanda produced more than 60 percent of the tantalum used in the world’s portable electronics, according to the US Geological Survey. — Bloomberg

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...