Clare Daly and Mick Wallace offices vandalised with Nazi stickers after Ukraine vote

Clare Daly and Mick Wallace’s European Parliament offices have been vandalised in the wake of their recent vote not to speed up Ukraine’s candidacy for EU membership.

The maverick Irish duo were just two of 13 MEPs to vote against the European Parliament resolution.

Officials at the European Parliament in Strasbourg are carrying out an investigation after Nazi stickers were placed on the offices of the two Irish Independents 4 Change MEPS and the 11 others who voted against the proposal.

Ms Daly said the duo have been subjected to “brute intimidation” since they voted down the motion last week.

She again reiterated their position in condemning Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and urged further diplomatic efforts to end the war.

“Our offices in the parliament and the offices of the 13 people who voted against it (the motion), were covered in Nazi stickers, and anti-Russian sorts of things on their doors,” she said in Strasburg.

Mick Wallace and Clare Daly. Picture by Tom Burke

“It’s been investigated, but these people had to go in to the parliament. They had to go out of their way to find the 13 offices.”

Mick Wallace was also perturbed.

“To find out where the 13 actually lived in the building was a challenge in itself. We actually struggle getting around the place. They went to great effort.”

The Dublin and Leinster MEPs have been heavily criticised for voting against the motion, including by the EU’s rapporteur on Ukraine Michael Gahler.

Mr Gahler branded the pair as “completely irrelevant” and questioned their motivation.

Source: Sunday World

